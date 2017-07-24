5 to start your day

Person hit by a train in Maple Ridge, shots fired in Surrey and more you need to know

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in Newton on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Nobody hurt in yet another drive-by shooting in Surrey

Two vehicles seen driving away after shots fired in Newton Sunday night. See more >

2. Free-range farmers contend with with chicken-eating raptors

The chickens can’t fly, and yet dozens of Mark Siemens’s free-range egg-layers have disappeared into the sky the last two years, never to return. See more >

3. Man hit by train in Maple Ridge

The man was struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Port Haney Station. See more >

4. Police looking into cause of Aldergrove fire that destroyed building

Langley RCMP are investigating the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire in the 24800 block of 28 Avenue that destroyed an outbuilding, including the contents of the structure. See more >

Langley police continue to investigate a Saturday barn fire in Aldergrove. Art Bandenieks photo

5. One dead after shooting in Chilliwack industrial area

One man is dead after a shooting Friday morning at a Kal Tire shop in Chilliwack Friday morning. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.