5 to start your day

1. Nobody hurt in yet another drive-by shooting in Surrey
Two vehicles seen driving away after shots fired in Newton Sunday night. See more >
2. Free-range farmers contend with with chicken-eating raptors
The chickens can’t fly, and yet dozens of Mark Siemens’s free-range egg-layers have disappeared into the sky the last two years, never to return. See more >
3. Man hit by train in Maple Ridge
The man was struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Port Haney Station. See more >
4. Police looking into cause of Aldergrove fire that destroyed building
Langley RCMP are investigating the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire in the 24800 block of 28 Avenue that destroyed an outbuilding, including the contents of the structure. See more >
Langley police continue to investigate a Saturday barn fire in Aldergrove. Art Bandenieks photo
5. One dead after shooting in Chilliwack industrial area
One man is dead after a shooting Friday morning at a Kal Tire shop in Chilliwack Friday morning. See more >
