5 to start your day

New footage of Marrisa Shen released by police, high-risk sex offender moves to North Delta and more

1. New footage shows 13-year-old murder victim before being reported missing

Autopsy rules Marrisa Shen's death a homicide, and police release surveillance footage of her last known whereabouts.

2. Horgan announces boost to disability, income assistance rates

Disability and income assistance rates set to increase in September, newly appointed Premier John Horgan announces.

3. High-risk sex offender moves to North Delta: police

Delta police are warning the public of a sex offender living in North Delta that is considered high risk to re-offend.

4. More than 50 illegal campfires reported on coast in two days

As parts of the southern Interior remain engulfed in flames, outdoor enthusiasts on the coast aren't getting the no campfire message.

Hanceville #BCWildfire complex more than 1,000 square km, small new fire in #penticton contained #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/bP1kwSTDmG — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) July 20, 2017

5. Pothole problems: Should the city foot the bill?

It's a particularly troublesome pothole you wouldn't want to hit – but after one Surrey woman did, she wants the city to pay for her repairs.