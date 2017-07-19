5 to start your day

1. Premier John Horgan, NDP cabinet get down to work
Horgan takes over as premier with the support of the three-member B.C. Green Party caucus marks the first change in governenment in 16 years.
2. Man falls off Langley barge into Fraser River
A 72-year-old man who fell off a barge in the Fraser River on Monday night was a non-swimmer, police said.
3. Fraser Valley launch operator rescues baby seal
A Fraser Valley boat launch operator found an adorable surprise on Tuesday morning when he came face to face with a baby seal.
4. Wildfire-related air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland
Metro Vancouver said that the advisory is expected to last until either the wildfires ceases or weather patterns change.
5. Cigarette butt chuckers keep Surrey burning
Surrey firefighters have fought 59 brush fires in the past 10 days – most completely preventable.