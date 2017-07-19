5 to start your day

Man falls off Langley barge into Fraser River, cigarette butt chuckers keep Surrey burning and more

1. Premier John Horgan, NDP cabinet get down to work

Horgan takes over as premier with the support of the three-member B.C. Green Party caucus marks the first change in governenment in 16 years. See more >

2. Man falls off Langley barge into Fraser River

A 72-year-old man who fell off a barge in the Fraser River on Monday night was a non-swimmer, police said. See more >

3. Fraser Valley launch operator rescues baby seal

A Fraser Valley boat launch operator found an adorable surprise on Tuesday morning when he came face to face with a baby seal. See more >

4. Wildfire-related air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver said that the advisory is expected to last until either the wildfires ceases or weather patterns change. See more >

5. Cigarette butt chuckers keep Surrey burning

Surrey firefighters have fought 59 brush fires in the past 10 days – most completely preventable. See more >