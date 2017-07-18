5 to start your day

Evacuees pour into Cloverdale, frogs flood a Langley yard and more you need to know

Volunteers help setup an evacuation centre in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Lance Peverly/Peace Arch News)

1. Wildfire evacuees flowing into Cloverdale

The Surrey reception centre at Cloverdale Fairgrounds is one of two set up in the Lower Mainland for wildfire evacuees. See more >

2. Police investigating central Abbotsford shooting

One man is in hospital and another individual has been arrested following a Monday evening shooting in central Abbotsford. See more >

@AbbyPoliceDept detectives on scene at 33200 blk Hawthorne. One sus arrested, victim in hospital. https://t.co/ZYLVfTqQEW pic.twitter.com/yc0nAGyQjY — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 18, 2017

3. Evacuees ask Lower Mainland businesses to pitch in

While they are receiving help from emergency social services and the Red Cross, they have a favour to ask of Lower Mainland business. See more >

4. A torrent of toadlets through Langley yard

Flood of immature amphibians covers patio and lawn. See more >

5. Human-caused Harrison Lake fire grows in size

Still relatively small compared to huge blazes in the interior but 16 days later, it has grown. See more >