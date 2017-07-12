5 to start your day

Lower Mainland firefighters help in interior, Cloverdale residents wants to do more to help and more

A photo taken by a BC Wildfire Service member this weekend. Image credit/@BCGovFireInfo (BC Wildfire Service)

1. Conair Group provides 26 planes for wildfire situation

Abbotsford-based company under contract with provincial government. See more >

2. Mental health a taboo word in school

It’s 2017 and they’re still not talking about mental health in high schools. See more >

3. Surrey firefighters head to the wildfires

Requests have started to come to local fire departments for help in the Cariboo and Interior regions, where highways are closed, houses have burned, and towns such as 100 Mile House have been evacuated. See more >

We're coming to do all we can ' pic.twitter.com/6fYGvsqCTm — Surrey Fire Fighters (@Local1271) July 12, 2017

4. Cloverdale should do more for livestock affected by wildfires, says resident

Everyone is just too “blood complacent.” See more >

5. Langley sends firefighters to Williams Lake

The crew of four firefighters and a chief officer was taking a pickup and a fire truck, and were packing up to leave Langley by 4:30 p.m. See more >

