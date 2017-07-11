A photo taken by a BC Wildfire Service member this weekend. Image credit/@BCGovFireInfo A photo taken by a BC Wildfire Service member this weekend. Image credit. (BCGovFireInfo photo)

5 to start your day

Wildfires rage on in B.C.’s interior, an innocent woman shot in Surrey and more to start your day

1. 14,000 evacuated due to B.C. wildfires

Over 40,000 hectares across the province have burned up since April 1. See more >

2. Abbotsford head-on collision injures two

A head-on crash between two trucks sent two people to hospital with minor injuries Monday night. See more >

3. Controversial high-risk sex offender moving to Chilliwack

James Conway, 42, is a high risk sex offender and is the subject of a public notification conducted by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Corrections Branch. See more >

4. YMCA opens door to evacuees

YMCAs across the province are opening their doors to those affected by the B.C. wildfires. See more >

5. Bystander shot in Surrey drive-by a 64-year-old woman from Ontario

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an innocent woman is believed to have been shot during a brazen daylight drive-by shooting on Sunday. See more >

