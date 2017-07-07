5 to start your day

Abandoned puppy found in Langley with zap-strapped tail, Chilliwack man facing sex charges and more

Passerby captures moments of two men on Lions Gate Bridge Thursday. (Instagram - @eyoalha)

1. Puppy found in Aldergrove with zap strap on infected tail

The BC SPCA is investigating what looks like an attempt at a home tail docking done wrong. See more>

2. Two men arrested after scaling Lions Gate Bridge for photo-op

The pair from Washington State caused traffic delays throughout the day, and were taken into police custody. See more>

A lovely and beautiful day but not for all. Lots of sirens and emergency vehicles heading towards Lions Gate bridge. Centre lane closed. — Stephanie Locking (@AgedMcMuffin) July 6, 2017

3. South Surrey man is saving lives in the Downtown Eastside

After witnessing one particular overdose, Craig Plain made it his mission to make naloxone more accessible. See more >

4. Air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

Residents are advised to avoid strenuous activitues during mid-afternoon to early evening, when pollutant levels are highest. See more >

5. Man who once impersonated rock star facing child sex charges

Chilliwack resident David Kuntz-Angel’s bizarre past is writ large in media stories from a decade ago, now facing sex charges involving alleged victims from across B.C. See more >