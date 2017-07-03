5 to start your day

Canada Day celebrations, a rescue on Pitt Lake, wildfires and more you need to know

1. Sunshine and celebrations for Canada Day

British Columbians came out in droves to celebrate Canada’s 150th. See more >

2. Abbotsford cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop

An Abbotsford cop is lucky to be alive after he was dragged by a speeding car Saturday morning. See more >

3. Amtrak train from Vancouver-Oregon derails near Tacoma

According to Amtrak, the 506 train went off the rails at the Chambers Bay Bridge in Steilacoom, just south of Tacoma, at 2:30 p.m. See more >

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

4. Eight boaters rescued from Pitt Lake

Eight boaters are home safe, after being stranded on the shore of Pitt Lake since Thursday. See more >

5. Crews responding to wildfires in Whistler and Harrison

Two wildfires broke out in the Lower Mainland this weekend: one north of Harrison Hot Springs and the other in Whistler.