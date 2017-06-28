A fire broke out after a truck crash in Langley on Tuesday night. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

5 to start your day

Fires in Surrey and Langley, pipelines in Chilliwack and more you need to know

1. Stolen truck driven into front of Langley City auto dealer sets building on fire

A stolen Super Save hvac truck driven through the front wall of a Langley City auto dealership overnight Wednesday burst into flames, setting the building alight. See more >

2. Truck crashes into Surrey business, both catch on fire

It happened around 3 a.m. at 18525 53rd Ave. in Cloverdale. See more >

3. Golden Ears Park full for long weekend in Maple Ridge

If you haven’t booked a campsite in Golden Ears Provincial Park for the Canada Day long weekend, you may be out of luck. See more >

4. Farmers closely monitoring gas pipeline replacement through Chilliwack

It’s not an oil pipeline. See more >

5. New plan needed to fight overdose crisis, says Abbotsford Police chief

Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich recalls the phone call he received from a mom traumatized by the death of her adult son. See more >

