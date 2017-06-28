5 to start your day

Fires in Surrey and Langley, pipelines in Chilliwack and more you need to know

A fire broke out after a truck crash in Langley on Tuesday night. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

1. Stolen truck driven into front of Langley City auto dealer sets building on fire

A stolen Super Save hvac truck driven through the front wall of a Langley City auto dealership overnight Wednesday burst into flames, setting the building alight. See more >

LCFRS at a 3-alarm commercial fire in the 20300 blk Langley Bypass. pic.twitter.com/afWnCA2xNw — Langley City Fire (@LangleyCityFire) June 28, 2017

2. Truck crashes into Surrey business, both catch on fire

It happened around 3 a.m. at 18525 53rd Ave. in Cloverdale. See more >

3. Golden Ears Park full for long weekend in Maple Ridge

If you haven’t booked a campsite in Golden Ears Provincial Park for the Canada Day long weekend, you may be out of luck. See more >

4. Farmers closely monitoring gas pipeline replacement through Chilliwack

It’s not an oil pipeline. See more >

5. New plan needed to fight overdose crisis, says Abbotsford Police chief

Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich recalls the phone call he received from a mom traumatized by the death of her adult son. See more >

