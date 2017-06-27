5 to start your day

A coyote attacks a little girl in Surrey, a shooting in Bridgeview and more

RCMP talk to children and their parents after a coyote stalked a little girl in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Coyote drags four-year-old girl to ground in North Surrey

A small coyote appeared to stalk and take down a four-year-old girl on the sidewalk in front of Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening. See more >

2. Fraser Health apologizes after releasing body to wrong funeral home

The Fraser Health Authority is apologizing after staff at Delta Hospital released a man’s body to the wrong funeral home earlier this month. See more >

3. Surrey RCMP respond to reports of gunfire in Bridgeview

Surrey RCMP say no one was shot, but there are reports that a man received a cut to his head. See more >

Reports of overnight shooting in Bridgeview. More to come #surreybc — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 27, 2017

4. B.C. hospital cleaners and dietary workers vote to strike

The strike could affect hospitals in Fraser Health’s region. See more >

HEU members attend VIHA board meeting to push for job security for contracted support service workers in BC's hospitals. #respectthework pic.twitter.com/Bi7sTtgkNg — HEU (@HospEmpUnion) June 22, 2017

5. Compassion of Maple Ridge food bank questioned

Two advocates for the poor are questioning the Food Banks B.C. policy of denying hampers to those who have no fixed address. See more >

