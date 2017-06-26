5 to start your day

1. Daytime shooting in Surrey injures two
Surrey RCMP are investigating a Sunday daytime shooting at the corner of 86 Avenue and Prestige Place. See more >
2. Record heat hits B.C. this weekend
This weekend was the first official weekend of summer in B.C. and scorching temperatures across the province reflected that. See more >
A summary of yesterday's temperature records for #BC.https://t.co/673qtkGGxC— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 26, 2017
Send your weather reports at #BCstorm. #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/HU6sQjnSXA
3. Two truck fires in Surrey on Sunday
Surrey fire crews responded to calls of a truck on fire at the 8100 block of 192 Street on Sunday afternoon and a 1950s Ford pickup on fire on Sunday morning.
4. Surrey bursts with pride
Surrey pride brought the party to Holland Park on Sunday. See more >
5. Two overdoses at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge
Emergency services rushed to Golden Ears Park Sunday afternoon to help two overdose victims. See more >
