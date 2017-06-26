5 to start your day

Two Surrey truck fires and one shooting, an overdose in Golden Ears Park and more

1. Daytime shooting in Surrey injures two

Surrey RCMP are investigating a Sunday daytime shooting at the corner of 86 Avenue and Prestige Place. See more >

2. Record heat hits B.C. this weekend

This weekend was the first official weekend of summer in B.C. and scorching temperatures across the province reflected that. See more >

3. Two truck fires in Surrey on Sunday

Surrey fire crews responded to calls of a truck on fire at the 8100 block of 192 Street on Sunday afternoon and a 1950s Ford pickup on fire on Sunday morning.

4. Surrey bursts with pride

Surrey pride brought the party to Holland Park on Sunday. See more >

5. Two overdoses at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Emergency services rushed to Golden Ears Park Sunday afternoon to help two overdose victims. See more >

