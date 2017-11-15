5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau visits White Rock, IHIT takes over a New Westminster stabbing and more

1. Trudeau comes to White Rock

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a provincial leadership bid for the BC Liberals. See more >

2. Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Prices are expected to drop by two cents by Wednesday, another five cents by Thursday, and possibly one more cent by Friday. See more >

3. Surrey kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The gondola closed down because of strong winds earlier in the day, which were felt around the Lower Mainland. See more >

4. IHIT takes over New Westminster Halloween stabbing

The IHIT team wouldn’t give any further detail in a Tweet Tuesday night, only saying the victim’s name will not be released. See more >

5. Appeal hearing starts for Chilliwack dairy cow abuse sentences

Crown counsel says the sentences handed down to three young men caught on video abusing cows at a Chilliwack dairy farm were not long enough. See more >

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise
Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Just Posted

Pattullo Bridge turns 80 years old today

Surrey mayor stresses how urgently a replacement is needed

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer speaks in North Surrey this morning

He’s here for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office in Whalley

Conservative leader to visit South Surrey today

Andrew Scheer ‘to deliver remarks’ at event set for Pacific Inn Wednesday evening

UPDATE: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

Surrey kindergartners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Surrey Christmas Bureau

With more than 4,000 Surrey children helped last Christmas, the need is expected to grow this year

Almost 100 deaths of First Nations youth were preventable: report

Panel recommends better access to more culturally diverse services

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

