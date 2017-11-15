5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau visits White Rock, IHIT takes over a New Westminster stabbing and more

1. Trudeau comes to White Rock

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a provincial leadership bid for the BC Liberals. See more >

2. Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Prices are expected to drop by two cents by Wednesday, another five cents by Thursday, and possibly one more cent by Friday. See more >

Gas Price Alert #Vancouver and #LowerMainland ⛽️ prices to FALL 2cts/l Wednesday AND THEN DROP 5 CENTS A LITRE Thursday. Wait until midnight Wednesday and SAVE 7 cts a litre ….. — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) November 15, 2017

3. Surrey kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The gondola closed down because of strong winds earlier in the day, which were felt around the Lower Mainland. See more >

4. IHIT takes over New Westminster Halloween stabbing

The IHIT team wouldn’t give any further detail in a Tweet Tuesday night, only saying the victim’s name will not be released. See more >

IHIT has taken conduct of a homicide from Halloween night in New Westminster. Victim’s name will not be released. No further details. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) November 15, 2017

5. Appeal hearing starts for Chilliwack dairy cow abuse sentences

Crown counsel says the sentences handed down to three young men caught on video abusing cows at a Chilliwack dairy farm were not long enough. See more >

