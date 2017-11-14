5 to start your day

A White Rock woman’s terrifying experience, the vigil for an Abbotsford police officer and more

1. White Rock woman says bus crash was ‘scariest experience in my life

A crash that sent a TransLink bus and a camper pulling a trailer into a ditch off Highway 99 Sunday was “probably the most scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” one passenger reports. See more >

2. Funeral vigil for slain Abbotsford police officer draws hundreds

Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout last week. See more >

3. Downtown Chilliwack mural from start to finish

Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz, completes his very public art project over 15 days. See more >

4. Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

He was the lone occupant in a vehicle that was found flipped on its side in the 21200 block of the highway around 2:30 a.m. Monday. See more >

5. Almost 100 restaurant workers slept on Surrey streets last night, raising more than $100K

The company-wide Sleep Out event from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. was held by the Joseph Richard Group company and will benefit Covenant House Vancouver. See more >