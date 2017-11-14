5 to start your day

A White Rock woman’s terrifying experience, the vigil for an Abbotsford police officer and more

1. White Rock woman says bus crash was ‘scariest experience in my life

A crash that sent a TransLink bus and a camper pulling a trailer into a ditch off Highway 99 Sunday was “probably the most scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” one passenger reports. See more >

2. Funeral vigil for slain Abbotsford police officer draws hundreds

Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout last week. See more >

3. Downtown Chilliwack mural from start to finish

Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz, completes his very public art project over 15 days. See more >

4. Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

He was the lone occupant in a vehicle that was found flipped on its side in the 21200 block of the highway around 2:30 a.m. Monday. See more >

5. Almost 100 restaurant workers slept on Surrey streets last night, raising more than $100K

The company-wide Sleep Out event from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. was held by the Joseph Richard Group company and will benefit Covenant House Vancouver. See more >

Almost 100 restaurant workers slept on Surrey streets last night, raising more than $100K

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Almost 100 restaurant workers slept on Surrey streets last night, raising more than $100K

Organized by Joseph Richard Group, the effort aims to raise money to help homeless youth

White Rock woman says bus crash was ‘scariest experience in my life’

TransLink investigating Highway 99 collision

TONIGHT: Team sleeps outside Langley pub to help homeless youth

Joseph Richard Group staff experience life on the streets by camping out at Oak & Thorne.

More details released on celebration of life, funeral procession for Const. John Davidson

Two overflow seating areas designated in advance of celebration of life

Conservatives choose Findlay for South Surrey-White Rock run

Byelection to take place Dec. 11

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Student’s alleged sexual role-plays lead to human rights complaint against VIU

Nanaimo university says it took appropriate actions to respond to sexual harassment concerns

Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers

The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

