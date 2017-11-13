5 to start your day

Sikhs come out in droves to give blood, wind, rain and snow for B.C.’s south coast and more

Hundreds of Sikhs came out to give blood at a Surrey school on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Giving blood to honour Sikh lives lost

Hundreds of people came out in Surrey to give blood on Sunday in what’s become an almost two decades-long tradition for the Sikh Nation. See more >

2. Bus and camper crash into ditch along Highway 99

A witness at the scene said no major injuries were reported, and that it’s unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus. See more >

3. Reported stabbing near Newton Wave Pool in Surrey

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence outside the Newton Wave Pool at 13730 72nd Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. See more >

4. Windstorm causing delays to BC Ferries

Several ferries are running late or are cancelled altogether following strong winds in the Georgia Strait. See more >

5. Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast. See more >

Possible windstorm Monday morning for #VanIsle and the #BCsouthcoast. Still uncertain where strongest winds will occur. See special weather statement for more info https://t.co/ZLIBXlur3w. Send your weather reports with the tag #BCStorm. — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 12, 2017

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.