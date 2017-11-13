Hundreds of Sikhs came out to give blood at a Surrey school on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

Sikhs come out in droves to give blood, wind, rain and snow for B.C.’s south coast and more

1. Giving blood to honour Sikh lives lost

Hundreds of people came out in Surrey to give blood on Sunday in what’s become an almost two decades-long tradition for the Sikh Nation. See more >

2. Bus and camper crash into ditch along Highway 99

A witness at the scene said no major injuries were reported, and that it’s unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus. See more >

3. Reported stabbing near Newton Wave Pool in Surrey

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence outside the Newton Wave Pool at 13730 72nd Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. See more >

4. Windstorm causing delays to BC Ferries

Several ferries are running late or are cancelled altogether following strong winds in the Georgia Strait. See more >

5. Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast. See more >

Ski season is coming to B.C.

Surrey’s big Canadian flag destroyed by wind twice in a month

Three days after a costly replacement was hung, wind has ripped the new flag to shreds

PHOTOS: ‘New’ heritage railcar rolls into Cloverdale station

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society welcomes fourth Interurban car

VIDEO: Bus and camper crash into ditch along Highway 99

It happened in Surrey during heavy rainfall

Reported stabbing near Newton Wave Pool in Surrey

A witness from the scene says a man was stabbed in the stomach

Gunfire heard in Chilliwack’s Eastern Hillsides

Reports are police have cordoned off the neighbourhood near Annis Road.

WATCH: Hundreds turn out for first Murrayville Remembrance event

Organizers were pleasantly surprised as hundreds paid their respects.

Hundreds attend community memorial in Fernie

The City of Fernie hosted the community memorial to honour Hornquist, Smith and Podloski

VIDEO: Multiple ferries cancelled as winds batter B.C.’s south coast

Gusts are expected to reach 100 km/hr in some areas

UPDATE: Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley could see winds up to 80 km/hr

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action

Protesters vow to continue the fight against B.C. fish farms

Pro-Nazi posters found at UBC on Remembrance Day

Pro-Nazi posters were discovered at a B.C. university on Remembrance Day

