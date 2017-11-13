5 to start your day

1. Giving blood to honour Sikh lives lost
Hundreds of people came out in Surrey to give blood on Sunday in what's become an almost two decades-long tradition for the Sikh Nation.
2. Bus and camper crash into ditch along Highway 99
A witness at the scene said no major injuries were reported, and that it's unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus.
3. Reported stabbing near Newton Wave Pool in Surrey
Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence outside the Newton Wave Pool at 13730 72nd Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
4. Windstorm causing delays to BC Ferries
Several ferries are running late or are cancelled altogether following strong winds in the Georgia Strait.
#ServiceNotice #LittleRiver– #Westview #SalishOrca sailing cancellation due to adverse weather: https://t.co/bIb1DnCvgN ^nb
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) November 13, 2017
5. Wind, snow and rain on the way for B.C.’s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the western Fraser Valley, the southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.
Possible windstorm Monday morning for #VanIsle and the #BCsouthcoast. Still uncertain where strongest winds will occur. See special weather statement for more info https://t.co/ZLIBXlur3w. Send your weather reports with the tag #BCStorm.
— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 12, 2017