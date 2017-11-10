5 to start your day

Surrey road rage, shots fired leads to arrest, Abbotsford Const. Davidson is brought home and more

Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson brings him to Abbotsford

Hundreds gathered on overpasses across the Lower Mainland to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights.

Road rage with possible shots fired leads to arrest in Surrey

A woman called Surrey RCMP alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically, and then someone shot at her vehicle.

WATCH: South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children

A hot chocolcate stand has become an annual tradition for one Grade 4 Southridge student, who this year raised $2,000 in one night alone.

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

A man and his son were confronted by a male teen "who felt they were moving too slowly," Transit Police said.