5 to start your day

An Aldergrove home invasion, a GoFund me set up for slain Abbotsford officer and more

1. Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men reportedly entered a home in the 26600 block of 29 Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. See more >

2. Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Real estate agents are urging you to “clean out your closets” for the 23rd annual REALTORS Care Blanket Drive. See more >

3. Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Just two days after an Abbotsford Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty, a memorial to two fallen Chilliwack RCMP officers was unveiled in front of the Airport Road detachment. See more >

4. Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men who rescued a family from a burning SUV in August were honoured for their bravery on Tuesday night at Pitt Meadows city hall. See more >

5. GoFundMe page set up for slain Abbotsford police officer

Those wanting to support the family of slain Abbotsford Police officer John Davidson now have the opportunity to lend a hand with their wallet. See more >