Candles spelled out “RIP” and APD” with a heart in between the two at a vigil held for a fallen officer at the Abbotsford Police Department. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

5 to start your day

Abbotsford mourns police officer killed in shootout, controversial Surrey road goes through and more

1. Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Police Chief Bob Rich called the yet-to-be named officer a ‘hero.’ See more >

2. Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

Surrey City Council’s decision to remove the reservation of a portion of Hawthorne Park from a bylaw comes after months of opposition and more than 11,000 Surrey residents formally voicing their disapproval of the project. See more >

3. Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the Lower Mainland as early as Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada. See more >

4. Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

Lower Mainland drivers had been cringing, anticipating prices at the pump to hit 1.50 cents a litre, but Dan McTeague said no one needs to worry – yet. See more >

5. RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

Randy Caine operates stores selling legal hemp products in both Langleys and White Rock and has often campaigned for reducing restrictions on marijuana use. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Beautiful sunrise in Surrey

PHOTOS: Jaws of life used after dramatic Surrey crash

The collision happened in Cloverdale Monday night near 176th Street and 80th Avenue

Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

‘Get ready for battle’ says opponent ahead of 2018 civic election

Beautiful sunrise in Surrey

Early risers in Surrey were treated to a pink and purple morning sky on Tuesday

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

VIDEO: Poppy sparks trip down memory lane for Fort Langley woman

In Remembrance: Lunch in the French countryside brings wartime sacrifices home for a local couple.

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

But GasBuddy’s Dan McTeague warns that prices will stay above 140 cents per litre

