5 to start your day

Abbotsford mourns police officer killed in shootout, controversial Surrey road goes through and more

Candles spelled out “RIP” and APD” with a heart in between the two at a vigil held for a fallen officer at the Abbotsford Police Department. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

1. Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Police Chief Bob Rich called the yet-to-be named officer a ‘hero.’ See more >

APD, RCMP and AFRS members salute fallen officer, as he's transported to in a procession. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/9kDkRMgi2Y — Kelvin🐙Gawley (@KelvinGawley) November 7, 2017

2. Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

Surrey City Council’s decision to remove the reservation of a portion of Hawthorne Park from a bylaw comes after months of opposition and more than 11,000 Surrey residents formally voicing their disapproval of the project. See more >

3. Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the Lower Mainland as early as Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada. See more >

Is winter coming for the Lower Mainland? @ECCCWeatherBC seems to think so: pic.twitter.com/VEOXdxtNL6 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 6, 2017

4. Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

Lower Mainland drivers had been cringing, anticipating prices at the pump to hit 1.50 cents a litre, but Dan McTeague said no one needs to worry – yet. See more >

Gas Price Alert #Vancouver and the #LowerMainland to 👀 N/C @ the ⛽️⛽️ Tuesday and a 2 ct/litre DROP for Wednesday (down to 143.9 cpl in MetroVan) — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) November 6, 2017

5. RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

Randy Caine operates stores selling legal hemp products in both Langleys and White Rock and has often campaigned for reducing restrictions on marijuana use. See more >

