5 to start your day

Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment, a fire in Chilliwack and more

1. Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties are continuing to investigate how a young child fell to her death from a Burnaby apartment building on Saturday afternoon. See more >

2. Reports of a shooting surface in Cloverdale

Around 11:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a call about “a shot fired” after a dispute between two people. See more >

3. Dairy giant acquitted of charges related to 2013 waste water spill in Abbotsford

Judge finds company couldn’t have foreseen equipment failure that led to spill. See more >

4. New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Called “Overdose is closer than you think,” the health authority’s initiative urges people to talk to friends and family when they suspect substance abuse. See more >

5. Fire destroys office of Chilliwack Taxi

The building was completely destroyed, however Chilliwack firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings. See more >

Hawthorne park’s fate to be decided today

Opponents say Surrey council ‘signing the death of their political career’ if they approve controversial plan

Langley granny selling more toques to benefit pets in need

Louise Selby will be at the Thunderbird IGA to raise money for Langley Animal Protection Society.

PHOTOS: ‘Shame on the mayor’ was a message from Clayton suite protest in Surrey

About 100 protestors gathered at city hall on Sunday regarding the suite crackdown in Clayton

Losses mount for buyers of troubled Langley condo project

Murrayville House purchasers are out thousands so far because of delayed move-in

Reports of a shooting surface in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP were called on-scene after a shot was fired following a dispute

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

