5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP investigating sexual assault at Newton wave pool
Surrey RCMP revealed they have a young "person of interest" in the case.
Three-year-old discovers loaded gun in downtown Mission
Mission RCMP say revolver was fully-loaded in the bushes and are investigating how it got there.
Authorities investigating after drone hovers over Alex Fraser Bridge
The area around the Alex Fraser Bridge is not a drone-approved area, but that didn't stop a group of drone enthusiasts from allegedly gathering footage.
Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market
Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January.
Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years
Iqbal Gill of Abbotsford among four men charged in plot to kill Kulwinder Gill in 2009.