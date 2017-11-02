5 to start your day

1. Fake shipping workers target Chinese community in Metro Vancouver

Fraudster says a package containing personal documents has been intercepted by Chinese authorities. See more >

2. Chilliwack man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan. See more >

3. Surrey teen forgoes the candy, spends Halloween collecting for food bank

Emma Wright collected items for her local food bank instead of trick-or-treating. See more >

4. Snow coming for Lower Mainland

The Lower Mainland could see its first snows throughout the region by the end of this week. See more >

5. Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

A hacker is trying to extort a $30,000 ransom from the University of the Fraser Valley by claiming to hold students’ personal information hostage. See more >

