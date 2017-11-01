5 to start your day

The scene of a Surrey house fire Halloween night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

1. Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says because there was no power or gas to the home, the fire is being considered suspicious. See more >

2. Snow could hit the Fraser Valley Thursday night

Winter is still nearly two months away, but Environment Canada is warning of a “wintery mix” set to hit the Fraser Valley this week. See more >

3. Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer. See more >

4. Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

At the time of the crash, bystanders heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle speeding the wrong way on the one-way street. See more >

5. What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

The tunnel under the Fraser River is a main route for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island visitors, and Delta South MLA Ian Paton notes that the traffic congestion is getting worse with the return of long, rainy nights. See more >

Just Posted

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

