5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

1. Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says because there was no power or gas to the home, the fire is being considered suspicious. See more >

2. Snow could hit the Fraser Valley Thursday night

Winter is still nearly two months away, but Environment Canada is warning of a “wintery mix” set to hit the Fraser Valley this week. See more >

Several Alerts in effect across BC for an Arctic front that will produce strong winds & a wintery mix #BCstorm https://t.co/1BF0t22Us3 pic.twitter.com/N2GIBXkg7R — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 1, 2017

3. Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer. See more >

Judge orders 2 mth conditional sentence and one yr. probation — Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) October 31, 2017

4. Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

At the time of the crash, bystanders heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle speeding the wrong way on the one-way street. See more >

5. What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

The tunnel under the Fraser River is a main route for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island visitors, and Delta South MLA Ian Paton notes that the traffic congestion is getting worse with the return of long, rainy nights. See more >

