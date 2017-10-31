5 to start your day

1. Surrey man stabbed near Vancouver Art Gallery

Police say a 21-year-old Surrey man was stabbed in Vancouver last night. See more >

2. Two crashes tie up traffic on Highway 1 through Langley

Serious crashes on Hwy. 1 reduced eastbound traffic to one lane through Langley this morning. See more >

#BCHwy1 Vehicle incident Eastbound at 232nd Street. Right lane is blocked. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. #Langley — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) October 31, 2017

3. Senior drives into ditch while trying to use phone app

The 71-year-old woman was only a few blocks from her home on Friday night when she tried to use an app on her phone to turn on the lights in her house. See more >

4. Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver’s airport in 2007. See more >

5. Dog missing following Highway 1 crash near Sumas Way exit

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Highway 1 near the Highway 11/Sumas Way on-ramp in Abbotsford. See more >

