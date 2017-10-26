5 to start your day

Metro Vancouver residents in favour of mobility pricing, a possible new arena for Surrey and more

1. Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission. See more >

2. Surrey considering ‘7,000’ to ‘10,000’ seat hockey arena

Local investment banker Inde Sumal is leading a group that’s expressing interest in bringing a large arena to Surrey. See more >

3. Former Chilliwack student creates online petition asking trustee expressing anti-LGBTQ views to step down

Michael Hayden said he was shocked by the “sheer ignorance” the trustee displayed. See more >

4. Langley police identify woman’s body found in dumpster

The investigation into the 34-year-old woman’s death continues. See more >

5. Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault from 25 years ago

David Murray stands convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage employee in 1992. See more >

Just Posted

Bradley easing concerns about subsidized housing renovation in Surrey

One tenant expressed concerns in the media about relocation

Langley bowling alley will close – in due time

New owners will soon be replacing the landmark with a Korean market.

Two South Surrey clothing stores broken into

Police asking for witnesses, surveillance video

Surrey council to vote on Hawthorne Park’s fate Nov. 6

Vote is on controversial plan to run road through park in the north end of the city.

VIDEO: Step inside a glassblower’s world

Surrey civic treasure award winner Robert Parkes shows the Now-Leader his glassblowing studio

VIDEO: Giant move in Langley’s Otter neighbourhood

Family transports house from neighbouring property on same street

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

No more bridge tolls opens potential doors for tourism, business

More traffic flowing over Golden Ears and Port Mann Bridges since Sept. 1

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

