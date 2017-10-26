5 to start your day

Metro Vancouver residents in favour of mobility pricing, a possible new arena for Surrey and more

1. Most Metro Vancouver residents support mobility pricing: report

Bridges and tunnels are congestion hot spots, says the independent Mobility Pricing Commission. See more >

2. Surrey considering ‘7,000’ to ‘10,000’ seat hockey arena

Local investment banker Inde Sumal is leading a group that’s expressing interest in bringing a large arena to Surrey. See more >

3. Former Chilliwack student creates online petition asking trustee expressing anti-LGBTQ views to step down

Michael Hayden said he was shocked by the “sheer ignorance” the trustee displayed. See more >

4. Langley police identify woman’s body found in dumpster

The investigation into the 34-year-old woman’s death continues. See more >

5. Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault from 25 years ago

David Murray stands convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage employee in 1992. See more >

