5 to start your day

"I realize many parks in Surrey are dumping grounds, and that's why I'm saying something now," Candice Bommarito says, "because I'm sick of it."

Pitt Meadows councillor testifies in sex assault trial, Langley sees employment shortage and more

1. Educators condemn Chilliwack trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments

Fellow school board trustees, the BCTF and Minister of Education Rob Fleming were quick to speak out against Barry Neufeld’s comments that allowing a child to”choose their gender” is comparable to “child abuse.” See more >

2. Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

Murray has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, back in 1992. See more >

3. More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

There was plenty of diversity on display in Wednesday’s deposit of Statistics Canada census data, including 250 different ethnic origins across the country. See more >

4. Langley businesses competing for workers

It’s a crunch impacting cities beyond Langley, with the service industry in particular is seeing their labour pool shrink. See more >

5. Surrey residents fed up with illegal dumping

In the first story of a multi-part series, a Surrey woman says Surrey looks nothing like it used to in 1998, in part because the bylaws on illegal dumping aren’t being followed. See more >

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Surrey RCMP will have extra Mounties on duty for Halloween

Police and City of Surrey offer safety tips

Queensborough Bridge closed due to suspected electrical fire

Officials say bridge could be closed until noon Wednesday

VIDEO: Fire destroys Langley building overnight

Township crews called out to massive blaze at 216 Street and 72 Avenue overnight

TRASHED: Surrey’s dirty little secret has one woman fed up

FIRST IN A SERIES: Surrey’s got a big problem with illegal dumping and one resident has had enough

Surrey athletes to compete in Crossfit Competition

The ‘Fraser Valley Throwdown’ takes place at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 28th and 29th

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Vancouver holds public hearing to regulate short-term vacation rentals

The city says more than 6,000 illegal short-term rentals are in operation

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

Rock slide closes Highway 1 east of Golden

The Trans Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

