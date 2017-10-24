5 to start your day

City councillor accused of sexual assault, school trustee calls out LGBTQ school program and more

1. Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

An aggressive mother black bear attacked a Mission woman in her house, then a conservation officer responding to the incident, before being shot dead Sunday morning. See more >

2. Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by Pitt Meadows councillor

A former employee of Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray testified at the start of his trial Monday that he sexually assaulted her at their workplace in 1992. See more >

3. Former Langley roadbuilder faces fraud sentencing

A former Langley businessman being sentenced for a $6 million fraud threw blame on his former partner and pleaded for a light sentence in a Surrey courtroom on Monday. See more >

4. Chilliwack trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Barry Neufeld posted a long statement on his publicly-accessible Facebook page, saying “I can no longer sit on my hands. I have to stand up and be counted.” See more >

5. Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

The last price increase was in 1997, but if the motion passes Friday, some areas could see their rates triple. See more >

