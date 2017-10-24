5 to start your day

City councillor accused of sexual assault, school trustee calls out LGBTQ school program and more

1. Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

An aggressive mother black bear attacked a Mission woman in her house, then a conservation officer responding to the incident, before being shot dead Sunday morning. See more >

2. Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by Pitt Meadows councillor

A former employee of Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray testified at the start of his trial Monday that he sexually assaulted her at their workplace in 1992. See more >

3. Former Langley roadbuilder faces fraud sentencing

A former Langley businessman being sentenced for a $6 million fraud threw blame on his former partner and pleaded for a light sentence in a Surrey courtroom on Monday. See more >

4. Chilliwack trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Barry Neufeld posted a long statement on his publicly-accessible Facebook page, saying “I can no longer sit on my hands. I have to stand up and be counted.” See more >

5. Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

The last price increase was in 1997, but if the motion passes Friday, some areas could see their rates triple. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Just Posted

Hawthorne Park decision could come from Surrey City Council tonight

Failed petition will be presented to municipal politicians

Information flows following White Rock’s water-utility-price agreement

Critics ‘have egg on their face’ following announcement, says mayor

Former Langley roadbuilder faces fraud sentencing

A judge will weigh the fate of Matthew Brooks, who pleaded guilty to a $6 million fraud.

Delta staff to review ice arena refrigeration systems

Safety check comes after an ammonia leak killed three people at Fernie Memorial Arena on Oct. 17

Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

The targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

5 to start your day

City councillor accused of sexual assault, school trustee calls out LGBTQ school program and more

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Sunil Grover, dubbed ‘India’s most loved comedian,’ in Surrey this week

Performer plays Vancouver theatre this weekend

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Most Read