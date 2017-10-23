5 to start your day

A South Surrey shooting, Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup and more

1. Two wounded in South Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP received reports of gunfire in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at approximately 2:10 a.m. today. See more >

2. Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

The burned out vehicle, a dark coloured Jeep, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting in South Surrey about 45 minutes prior. See more >

3. One man suffers serious injuries in crash that closed Fraser Highway in Langley

One vehicle ends up in ditch after car and SUV collide, air ambulance called in. See more >

4. Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup

It was the first time that Team B.C. has been crowned champions since 2012. See more >

5. Old bikes become new trikes at North Deltas’ Seaquam Secondary

Michael Holbrook is on the lookout for bicycles — not to ride, but to turn into projects for his engineering and design classes at Seaquam Secondary. See more >

