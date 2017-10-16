5 to start your day

Veterans fight for their rights, a five-car crash in Surrey and more

1. One person ejected in five-vehicle Surrey crash

A witness at the scene said the victim was a 13-year-old girl and suffered serious head injuries. See more >

2. BC Liberal leadership candidates fight to add warmth to ‘jobs’ message

The BC Liberals’ self-admitted inability to connect with voters was the theme of their inaugural leadership debate on Sunday. See more >

Overwhelming cheers for most candidates in @bcliberals leadership debate in #SurreyBC #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/32GHuZ3YNu — Kat (@katslepian) October 15, 2017

3. Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Langley ditch

Once on scene at the Shaggy Mane trail, crews discovered that a 28-year-old horse named Ike had fallen off a narrow bridge into a deep ditch and couldn’t get himself out. See more >

4. Canadian veterans fight to reinstate lifelong pensions

Burnaby’s Central Park was packed with people on Sunday morning, all there with one goal: to bring back lifelong pensions for veterans. See more >

5. Police investigating after seven-year-old struck by school bus

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a seven-year-old boy was hit by a school bus. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.