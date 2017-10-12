5 to start your day

More crime in Langley, BC Nurses Union president under fire and more

1. Body found in Richmond’s Garden City Park was Surrey man, IHIT says

Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim, 30, was found dead early Tuesday morning and it appeared he had been shot. See more >

Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim was one of five men that the @SurreyRCMP warned people to stay away from. BACKGROUND: https://t.co/oKaoCPS4Yq https://t.co/ztsgipi5QK — Kat (@katslepian) October 11, 2017

2. Anger, fear in Brookswood fueled by crime

Brookswood residents are increasingly upset, fearful, and angry about crime. See more >

3. Truckers feeling the pinch of toll-free bridges

Since tolls came off the Port Mann bridge just over six weeks ago, congestion on the freeway from Langley to the Port Mann is up significantly and with that increase comes more crashes, stalls and traffic tie-ups. See more >

4. Police watchdog asks court to force Vancouver officer to cooperate

The investigation relates to 33-year-old Myles Gray of Sechelt, killed in August 2015 at the Vancouver-Burnaby border. See more >

5. BC nurses union president on leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Gayle Duteil called the allegations “a political issue.” See more >