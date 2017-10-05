5 to start your day

1. Six in hospital after two Surrey house fires
Six people were taken to hospital after two overnight fires in Whalley and Newton.
2. Conservative activists rail against LGBT curriculum in Abbotsford
Approximately 150 people attended a meeting Tuesday night to rally opposition to policies meant to make LGBT students feel safe and welcome in Abbotsford schools.
Kari Simpson has the audience in stitches telling a story about her granddaughter mocking trans ppl pic.twitter.com/oJBrQBvDq7— Kelvin Gawley (@KelvinGawley) October 4, 2017
3. B.C. teen’s death points to gaps in youth mental-health supports: rep
Joshua, described by teachers as bright but shy, jumped off a crane to his death on BC Children's Hospital grounds in July 2015, following a long battle with mental-health issues that started at age two.
Mental Health and Addictions Minister @DarcyJudy says government" fully accepts the recommendation in the representative’s report" #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/mh8dEWkLbS— Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 4, 2017
4. Motorists flock to toll-free Golden Ears and Port Mann Bridges
Build it and they will cross — provided it doesn't cost them anything.
5. Last man sentenced in Chilliwack cattle abuse gets 45 days
Brad Genereux was handed a 45-day jail sentence to be served intermittently, and an 18-month ban on caring for large animals with the exception that he can continue to work at his job at Cedarwal Farms in Abbotsford.