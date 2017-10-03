5 to start your day

1. Maple Ridge man among victims in Las Vegas shooting
Jordan McIldoon, who worked at South Surrey’s Jacob Bros. Construction, died in the attack as a gunman shot down on a crowd attending a music concert that night, according to reports. See more >
2. ‘Surreal’ moment for South Surrey man held in lockdown in Las Vegas
A lone gunman had just opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel, spraying bullets from an automatic weapon into a country concert below. See more >
3. SPCA seizes 20 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Chilliwack breeder
Many were puppies who were “were soaked in urine, with long nails and badly matted fur.” See more >
4. Victim of Langley crash was not wearing seatbelt, police say
The 17-year-old, the driver, was not wearing his seatbelt, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. See more >
5. Agassiz woman receives frantic phone call from daughter in Las Vegas
The woman said her daughter painted a picture of absolute chaos and panic, describing heavily-armed police officers running past them and the sound of shots ringing out from an indecipherable location. See more >
