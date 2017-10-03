5 to start your day

B.C. residents recount Las Vegas shooting horrors, 20 puppies seized in Chilliwack and more

Jordan McIldoon has been reported as one of the casualties in Las Vegas mass shooting. (Contributed)

1. Maple Ridge man among victims in Las Vegas shooting

Jordan McIldoon, who worked at South Surrey’s Jacob Bros. Construction, died in the attack as a gunman shot down on a crowd attending a music concert that night, according to reports. See more >

2. ‘Surreal’ moment for South Surrey man held in lockdown in Las Vegas

A lone gunman had just opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the hotel, spraying bullets from an automatic weapon into a country concert below. See more >

3. SPCA seizes 20 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Chilliwack breeder

Many were puppies who were “were soaked in urine, with long nails and badly matted fur.” See more >

.@BC_SPCA says its now caring for 20 dogs seized from #Chilliwack breeder. Many "were soaked in urine, w/ long nails and badly matted fur." — Kat (@katslepian) October 3, 2017

4. Victim of Langley crash was not wearing seatbelt, police say

The 17-year-old, the driver, was not wearing his seatbelt, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. See more >

5. Agassiz woman receives frantic phone call from daughter in Las Vegas

The woman said her daughter painted a picture of absolute chaos and panic, describing heavily-armed police officers running past them and the sound of shots ringing out from an indecipherable location. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.