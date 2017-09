Crowd lines up outside Langley store for special release of latest Star Wars toys and collectibles

Tia Mitchell and her son Dexter were among the 100 or so people who lined up outside the Langley Toys “R” Us for a special midnight opening of the store to celebrate the launch of The Last Jedi toys and collectables. Submitted photo

The Force was strong on Friday morning.

One hundred or so Star Wars fans lined up outside the Toys “R” Us store at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre, awaiting a special event.

The fans were there for the 12:01 a.m. opening of the store — one of just five Toys “R” Us locations across Canada given that honour — for the worldwide debut of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and collectibles.

The Last Jedi is set to hit theatres in December.