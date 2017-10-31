Surrey’s Anne Peterson named to B.C. advisory forum on poverty

Its 27 members will help develop the province’s first poverty reduction strategy

Surrey’s Anne Peterson will help develop the province’s first poverty reduction strategy.

The policy and research manager for the Surrey Board of Trade has been appointed to the B.C. government’s advisory forum on poverty.

“I look forward to working with the minister and other advisory forum members,” Peterson said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with this group to create a strategy that is beneficial to those in need.”

Val Litwin, president and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, said Peterson’s appointment is “welcome news” as she understands “how critical the issue of poverty is, and it’s impact on business and the community.”

Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey’s Board of Trade, echoed that. “We are pleased that Surrey’s business community will be represented on BC’s Poverty Forum,” she said. “For years, the Surrey Board of Trade has been a leader in advocating and instigating change — asking for a provincial poverty reduction strategy — from a unique economic lens.”

There are 27 members on the forum.



