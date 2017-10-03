Surrey Business Excellence Awards finalists announced

The Surrey Board of Trade will on Nov. 2 announce the lucky seven to score a Surrey Business Excellence Award. (Photo: Cloverdale Reporter)

The Surrey Board of Trade will next month announce the lucky seven to score a Surrey Business Excellence Award.

The 2017 finalists for the “Academy Awards-style” 19th annual awards have been revealed and the winners will take home the hardware after the dinner and ceremony Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, at 15269-104 Ave.

Tickets are $110 each, or $1,150 for a table of 11, and can be purchased at businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.

The finalists for Business Person of the Year are Gary Gill or Fraserview Cedar Products, Sara Hodson of LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic, and Charan Sethi of Tien Sher Group of Companies.

Best business finalists, categorized by the number of employees they have, are, in the one to 10 employees group, BCB Natural Products and Services Ltd., Sew Kool Embroidery and Screen-Printing, and Sigma Safety Corporation. In the 11 to 40 employees category, the finalists are LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic Inc., Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd. and Safetech Scaffold Ltd. and in the 41-plus employees category the finalists are Back in Motion Rehab Inc., GroupHEALTH Benefits Solutions and Safe Software Inc.

Finalists in the best Not-for-Profit/Association of the Year Category are Pacific Community Resources Society, Seniors Come Share Society, and the Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Centre Foundation.

Vying for top spot in the New Business of the Year Category are Focused Interiors, Forte Law-Employment Law Solutions and Virtus Security Ltd. and in the running for Young Entrepreneur of the Year are Gunraj Gill or Virtus Security Ltd., Raveena Oberoi of Just Cakes Bakeshop Ltd. and Kathie-Lee Pugsley of Focused Interiors.

The cocktail reception will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the dinner and awards presentation is from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming Jay Janower as our master of ceremonies from GlobalTV,”said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. “The event is already half sold. I encourage everyone to book their tickets now for Surrey’s premiere event for the business community.”

The SBoT’s 19th annual awards and inner is sponsored by BDC and TD Bank and will also feature the 4th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Award, which recognizes a business “operating in an economically, socially and environmentally responsible manner.”



