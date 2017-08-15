Surrey business event to provide update on public safety

Surrey mayor and Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP to lead event

Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association have partnered to host an evening event to inform Surrey businesses about crime in the city.

According to a release, the event aims to help businesses “understand the current situation in Surrey and how the business community can work collaboratively, proactively and reactively to situations in progress.”

It will be led by Mayor Linda Hepner, Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP Dwayne McDonald and Surrey’s Director of Public Safety Strategies Terry Waterhouse.

The event, which is only open to members of SBoT and SABA, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152nd St.).

For more information, contact SBoT CEO Anita Huberman at anita@businessinsurrey.com.