Seattle Seahawks football legend in Surrey for police awards event

SURREY — Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn will add some football-related insight to this year’s Surrey Police Officer of the Year awards.

Zorn, who has worked as a coach in the NFL following his playing days, will be the keynote speaker at the 21st annual event, on Oct. 5 at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford.

Steve Darling, the failed BC Liberal candidate and current morning host on Sportsnet 650 radio station, will emcee the gala.

Zorn was a left-handed thrower best known as the starting quarterback for the Seahawks during the team’s first eight seasons in the NFL. He was the squad’s QB coach from 2001 to 2007, and helped guide the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance in 2005.

Zorn currently resides with his wife on Mercer Island, a suburb of Seattle, according to Wikipedia. “The couple is active in the local community, and attend Evergreen Covenant Church.

“Zorn is noted for his interest in mountain biking, kayaking and other outdoor sports. He has continued to mountain bike even as he approaches the age of 60. When he was a player with the Seattle Seahawks, he experimented with building bikes for off-road riding with the help of the owner of Mercer Island Cyclery.”

For awards event info, call 604.581.7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com