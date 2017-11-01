A view of the Potters Christmas store on 48th Avenue in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Potters’ big Christmas store opens for the season on Cloverdale-Langley border

Biz is billed as ‘Western Canada’s largest and most fantastically festive Christmas store’

SURREY — The people of Potters have shifted their attention from Halloween in Newton to Christmas in Cloverdale.

Today, operators of the nursery chain opened their seasonal Christmas store at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

It’s billed as “Western Canada’s largest and most fantastically festive Christmas store,” 28,000 square feet in size.

• READ MORE: Changing face of small business on Peninsula, from Sept. 2017.

“This year, canvases sporting 50 Christmas designs peppered with LED lights are all on display lit up, so you can choose what appeals to you most,” store operators say. “Even minimalists will find that Christmas cushions, available in 20 different designs, tastefully spark up even the sparest room.”

The store also features a gourmet-foods section and an area devoted to gifts for “hard to buy for” people. Stocked are things like a Polar Bear Watch “with a fluffy creature on its face” ($19.88), one-size-fits-all fleece leggings in nine colours ($9.97) and LED lights for bike wheels ($9.97 for a pack of two).

Live music will be played at the store on weekends in December, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make appearances starting on Dec. 2.

Check it out online at potters.ca/christmas.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
