Posh new Surrey hotel looks to fill 165 jobs at hiring fair

A futuristic rendering of the tall Civic Plaza condo/hotel development in Surrey. (file photo from 2013)

SURREY — Operators of the city’s newest – and tallest – hotel are looking to hire 165 employees ahead of its opening in November.

Marriott International’s 144-room Civic Hotel, located in the 55-storey tower next to Surrey City Hall, will host a hiring fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at city hall’s atrium, 13450 104th St., Surrey.

Employees needed for the hotel and adjacent Dominion Bar + Kitchen restaurant include servers, hosts, cooks, housekeeping personnel, front-desk agents, bell staff, security and more.

“The growing Civic team is looking to add professional and motivated team members of all levels of experience to provide standout, personalized experiences for guests and the local community,” planners of the hiring fair say in an event listing sent to the Now-Leader.

Those looking for jobs at the hotel and restaurant are asked to bring a resume, cover letter, references “and a smile” to the hiring fair. Job postings can be found at civichotel.ca/careers.

READ MORE: A look at Surrey, from the third tallest tower in B.C., from July 2017

ALSO: ‘Sport Surrey’ aims to bring athletic events to a city that often lacks enough hotel rooms, from Sept. 2017

The Civic Hotel is one of Marriott International’s prestigious “Autograph Collection” of 50 luxury hotels worldwide. The chain has 3,800 hotels but the only other Marriott hotel in the same class as Surrey’s in Canada is the 120-year-old St. Andrews By-the-Sea in New Brunswick.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com