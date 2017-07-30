PHOTOS: Restaurant re-opening raises $5,000 for Langley homeless shelter

Milestones held a party Thursday, bringing in 275 people and lots of money for their chosen charity.

The grand re-opening of Milestones in Langley helped raise $5,000 for Gateway of Hope. (Matt Lo Photography/Special to the Langley Advance)

Close to 275 people came out to help raise thousands for the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope and to check out the new Milestones restaurant in Langley.

Thursday marked the grand re-opening of the restaurant, which officially reopened for business a month earlier. The 20-year-old restaurant closed down after Mother’s Day for an extensive facelift – inside and out.

When planning a special party to mark the re-opening, Milestones general manager and his staff opted to blend in a charity component.

“Overall we’re extremely proud of how the Milestones team came together to make the event both fun and successful,” Hilliard told the Langley Advance.

“The generous outpouring of support from the Langley community was overwhelming, helping to raise over $5,100 for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope,” he said.

Langley was the first Milestones restaurant in the Lower Mainland – six years ago – to kick off events specifically designed to help local groups and causes. Since then, they’ve jointly raised more than $140,000 for charity, boasted corporate communications and marketing manager Jaivin Khatri.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Langley with our updated look for many years to come,” Hilliard concluded.

