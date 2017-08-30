Langley’s Toys’R’Us store hosting Star Wars collectibles party at 12:01 a.m. Friday

A person recently dressed as a Star Wars character in Japan. To celebrate the arrival of the newest Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and collectibles arrival at Toys“R”Us, the store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting an event at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Wikipedia image

‘The Force’ is coming to Langley at midnight Friday.

The newest Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and collectibles arrive at Toys“R”Us this Friday at 12:01 a.m., and a soirée celebration is planned with midnight opening events at five stores across Canada, including at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Millions of Star Wars fans around the world are gearing up for an out-of-this-galaxy celebration on Force Friday II – the worldwide debut of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and collectibles.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, Toys“R”Us will host five special promotional events across Canada, giving fans the chance to be among the first to take home the new Star Wars products including the Toys“R”Us exclusive Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder from Radio Flyer. The first 100 fans in line at each store will also receive exclusive giveaways, including a Star Wars: Episode VIII poster and Funko POP t-shirt.

The other Toys“R”Us stores hosting midnight events are in Etobicoke, Ont., Whitby, Ont., Edmonton, and Calgary.