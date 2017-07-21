Langley dealership throws support behind softball team with test drives

On Saturday, people can test drive a Ford and help send the North Langley Diamond softball team.

Amy Yates from Dams Ford Lincoln will be at the Drive 4UR Community event at Noel Booth Park this Saturday, arranging test drives in the 2017 Fiesta, as well as a few other new Ford vehicles. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Teaching teamwork among the younger generation is critical when it comes to building a strong community.

Consequently, that’s why Erin Heutink of Dams Ford Lincoln quickly jumped on board with a fundraiser for the North Langley Diamond softball team this weekend.

Dams will be working with the softball team to raise money to go to the provincials, and they’ll do so by hosting a Drive 4UR Community event in Brookswood.

Drive 4UR Community is a fundraising initiative – typically for youth-based groups such as high schools and kids organizations – where Ford donates $20 for every test drive conducted at the event.

This time out, the Drive 4UR Community is happening at Noel Booth Park (20302 36th Ave.) on Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds go to the softball organization to sent the local female team (girls ages 12-14) to the upcoming provincials, where they will be competing against 12 other teams, Heutink said.

“This event is important to Dams Ford Lincoln because it represents the value of community,” she elaborated.

“These young athletes have been working hard and we want to help raise funds for North Langley Diamond Softball team. We want our future generation to understand how important teamwork is and how people coming together builds community, which is why we are passionate about the Drive 4UR community program.”