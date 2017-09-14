Four winners at 2017 Surrey Environment & Business Awards

Annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford

SURREY — Four winners of the 2017 Surrey Environment & Business Awards were announced at a Surrey Board of Trade event today (Thursday).

The awards are presented to local businesses “that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues,” according to SBOT. “The award recipients are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently.”

The Eco Floor Store won the Small Business Award for bringing together “healthy living and environmental awareness as it relates to the flooring and surfaces in your home.”

The Medium Business Award went to PowerPAD, or Power: Portable and Disposable, described as “a game-changing sustainable power solution” developed through SFU’s Fuel Cell Research Lab in the School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering.

Dillon Consulting Limited, which boasts more than 600 staff specializing in planning, engineering and environmental sciences, earned the Large Business Award. “The City of Surrey’s Salmon Habitat Restoration Program (SHaRP) is a unique and innovative community-based environmental stewardship program conceived and successfully delivered by Dillon in partnership with the City of Surrey since 1996,” according to a biography.

A Circular Economy Award was also presented this year to Lafarge Canada Inc. The winner has demonstrated that they “re-invent, re-think and re-define how they use materials,” according to award presenters. The company is a member of LafargeHolcim, which has launched Aggneo.

“Every tonne of Aggneo used in construction is one tonne of concrete and asphalt demolition rubble that will avoid the landfill and has a new life as a sustainable construction material, while also preserving virgin aggregate reserves for the future,” according to the board.

Surrey-area projects that have used the product include the Fedex building at 10288 Grace Road (11,200 tonnes of Aggneo for parking lot), Highway 15 (32nd Ave. to 96th Ave., 20,000 tonnes of Aggneo as sub-base), Highway 99 and 16th Avenue Interchange (10,000 tonnes of Aggneo as granular base and shouldering gravel) and Golden Ears Connector (20,000 tonnes of Aggneo as sub-base).

Thursday’s event, held at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featured a keynote address by Delta Mayor Lois Jackson on the subject of the George Massey Tunnel replacement project.