Wood Construction winner: Meridian Condos in Langley. Troy Landreville Black Press

Flatiron big winner at Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards

Top developments in the region recognized at downtown Langley event on Thursday night

An Abbotsford development received huge accolades during a building awards event in downtown Langley Thursday night.

The Flatiron Building in Abbotsford won the Judges’ Choice Best Overall Entry at the seventh annual Fraser Valley Commercial Building Awards, held on Nov. 2 at the Cascades convention centre.

Flatiron, at 2539 Montrose Avenue was an Algra Bros. Developments project, and also won the Retail Category.

Another Algra Bros. project, Brixton Station in Chilliwack, won the Award of Excellence in rowhomes.

There were categories in the annual celebration acknowledging the best in commercial, industrial and revenue-producing buildings from Delta to Chilliwack completed between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2017.

There were 31 finalists.

Other Award of Excellence Winners in their categories were:

Apartments: Chorus Apartments – 2358 153 St., Surrey. Developer/General Contractor: Marcon Developments Ltd. Architect/Designer: Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.

• Industrial: Hayer Business Centre – 19180 – 36 Ave., Surrey. Developer: Hayer Builders Group. Architect/Designer: Taylor Kurtz. General Contractor: Integrated Construction.

• Institutional: Surrey Memorial Hospital Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit – 13750 96 Ave. Architect/Designer: Kirsten Reite Architecture. General Contractor: Kinetic Construction Ltd.

• Mixed Use: Sky Banquet & Convention Centre – 6680 152A St., Surrey. Developer/General Contractor: Jagpal Development Ltd. Architect/Designer: WG Architecture Inc.

Multi Family: The Place On Park Avenue – 20458 Park Ave. Langley. Developer: JMC Properties Ltd. Architect/Designer: Points West Architecture. General Contractor: MDM Construction (2012) Co. Ltd.

Retail Renovation: Fraser 206 – 20627, 20631, 20633 Fraser Highway, Langley. Developer/Designer: Elevate Development Corp. General Contractor: West Coast Building Restoration Inc.

Rowhomes: Brixton Station – 45554 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack. Developer/General Contractor/Architect/ Designer: Algra Bros. Developments.

Shopping Centres: Tsawwassen Mills Mall – 5000 Canoe Pass Way. Developer: Ivanhoe Cambridge. Architect/Designer: Stantec. General Contractor: Ledcor Construction Ltd.

Social Housing: Hearthstone Place – 2719 Gladys Ave., Abbotsford. Architect/Designer: CHP Architects. General Contractor: Mierau Contractors Ltd.

Townhomes: Parallel North – 1968 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford. Developer/General Contractor: Diverse Properties & Diverse Construction Ltd. Architect/Designer: Focus Architecture.

Wood Construction: Meridian Condominiums – 5363 201 St., Langley. Owner: L&R Joint Ventures Ltd. Architect/Designer: Keystone Architecture & Planning Ltd.

Awards of Merit (runner-up) went to:

Industrial: VIP Soap Products Ltd. of Mission and Peterbilt Surrey.

Multi Family: Lot Living of Langley.

Rowhomes: Cambridge Walk of Surrey.

Townhomes: Eagle’s Gate of Abbotsford.

 

Townhomes winner: Parallel North in Abbotsford. Troy Landreville Black Press

Social Housing winner: Hearthstone Place, Abbotsford. Troy Landreville Black Press

Rowhomes winner: Brixton Station, Chilliwack. Troy Landreville Black Press

Apartments winner: Chorus Apartments in Surrey. Accepting the award was Ellen Powell. Troy Landreville Black Press

Industrial building winner: Hayer Business Centre in Surrey. Rav Hayer (left) accepted the award. Troy Landreville Black Press

Institutional building award winner: Surrey Memorial Hospital Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Stablization Unit. John MacDonald (left) accepted the award. Troy Landreville Black Press

Mixed Use building winner: Sky Banquet and Convention Centre, Surrey. Troy Landreville Black Press

Retail building winner: Flatiron Building, Abbotsford. Troy Landreville Black Press

Retail Renovation winner: Fraser 206, Langley. Troy Landreville Black Press

