‘Fill up and fuel good’ for hospice

Otter Co-op wants its members and customers to “fill up and fuel good”.

As part of Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, five cents from every retail litre of fuel sold at Otter Co-op Gas Bars will be donated to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.

During the day, Otter Co-op will also be hosting Canuck Place Children’s Hospice at their Ross Road Gas Bar from 12 noon to 6 p.m., where Canuck Place will have the opportunity to interact directly with their guests and explain all the benefits that Canuck Place provides to families in need.

There are ten Otter Co-op Gas Bars participating in this fundraiser on Sept. 19. They are: 24795 Fraser Highway, Langley; 16788 104 Avenue, Surrey; 29622 Fraser Highway, Abbotsford; 26474 56 Avenue, Langley; 6420 Ladner Trunk Road, Ladner; 45981 Lougheed Highway, Mission; 2935 Blue Jay Street, Abbotsford; 30419 Blueridge Drive, Abbotsford; 44046 Progress Way, Chilliwack and 2007 Main Street, Penticton.

About Otter Co-op: Otter Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served British Columbia for more than 95 years. Today, Otter Co-op serves more than 63,000 members — and many more customers — in the Fraser Valley and Okanagan, where it operates ten gas bars located throughout the Lower Mainland and Penticton, a retail centre in Aldergrove, a feed mill in Aldergrove and a second one in Armstrong, a feed and hardware operation in Pitt Meadows, and a pharmacy in Abbotsford.

In 2016, Otter Co-op returned more than $5 million to its members in cash back and equity, and contributed over $146,000 to community organizations and initiatives.