Cloverdale Reporter launches first-ever ‘Best of Cloverdale’ awards

The Cloverdale Reporter is launching the first-ever ‘Best of Cloverdale’ awards, and we’re asking our readers to help us recognize the best businesses in Cloverdale.

With more than 100 nomination categories, readers can vote for their favourite restaurants, shops and service providers. But it’s more than that. It’s about celebrating the people and places that make Cloverdale unique.

So, tell us, who’s the barista that knows just how you like your coffee in the morning?

What’s the best stall at the Cloverdale Flea Market? The best place to watch the game? The antique store with the best finds? Your hands-down favourite historic site? The best place to go on a first date? Tell us where we should grab brunch next time, or where we can find the town centre’s best burger.

ENTER NOW: The Best of Cloverdale contest

We want to hear what you love best about our community, and we want to celebrate the people that are doing great work.

If you’re a local business owner, make sure to let people know that they can vote for you in the Best of Cloverdale contest, so that you can get the recognition that you deserve.

And, as an added plus, if you take the time to fill out the entry form, you’ll be entered to win a $250 gift card to the Cloverdale Save-on-Foods.

You can submit your votes from August 1 to September 9, and the winners of the first-annual Best of Cloverdale contest will be announced in our October 4 paper.

You can enter the contest by going to cloverdalereporter.com/contests and casting your vote online or by filling out the entry form in this week’s Cloverdale Reporter and dropping it off at our office at 17586 56A Avenue.