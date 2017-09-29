The City of Surrey has been recognized for its use of wood in the construction of the award-winning Grandview Aquatic Centre. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)

City of Surrey lauded for use of wood in Grandview Aquatic Centre

City recognized at UBCM this week

Chalk up another honour for the Grandview Aquatic Centre.

The City of Surrey – which built and continues to operate the South Surrey pool – was honoured at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention (UBCM) Wednesday with a Wood WORKS! BC Community Recognition Award, along with five other local governments, for “leadership in the use of wood, both architecturally and structurally in their community projects.”

According to a news release, the awards are handed out to municipalities “that have been exemplary advocates for wood… demonstrated through the specification of wood in a community project and/or through visionary initiatives that work toward building a community culture of wood.”

The Grandview Aquatic Centre (16855 24 Ave.) opened in March 2016 at a cost of $55-million and has been recipient of a number of design awards since, including an international engineering honour as well a Lieutenant Governor’s Award.

