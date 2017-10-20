Brick, Leon’s distribution centre opens in Delta

(Left to right) Beedie Development Group president Ryan Beedie, Delta Mayor Lois Jackson and Leon’s president and COO Edward Leon cut the ribbon at the new Brick and Leon’s distribution centre in Delta on Oct. 16. (Grace Kennedy photo)

On Monday, Oct. 16, Leon’s Furniture Ltd. announced the official opening of its new distribution centre in Delta.

“The opening of the magnificent facility is an extremely momentous day for our LFL group on many levels,” said Edward Leon, president and COO of Leon’s.

The 432,346 sq. foot warehouse is located in Tilbury Industrial Park, and will house products from both The Brick and Leon’s. This is the first time since Leon’s acquired The Brick in 2012 that a distribution centre has been able to handle both product lines.

The more than $65 million warehouse is owned by both Leon’s and the Beedie Development Group, which has done a number of industrial developments in Delta. This is the largest capital investment Leon’s has ever made in a single land and building purchase, and its first investment in real estate in British Columbia.

According to Ryan Beedie, president of Beedie Development Group, Delta was ideally situated to house this project.

“Delta has a can-do attitude,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here right now if we weren’t in Delta. This wouldn’t be happening because things would have taken way longer.”

The Brick merchandise has already been moved into the warehouse from its former location in Burnaby. Leon’s products will be moving into the building next year.