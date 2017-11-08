Annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive set for next week

Blankets, coats, gloves may be dropped off to real estate offices in South Surrey and White Rock

White Rock and South Surrey real estate agents are helping collect warm clothing and blankets during this year’s Realtors’ Care Blanket Drive. (Contributed photo)

The longest-running, annual blanket drive in the Lower Mainland kicks off Nov. 14.

The Realtors Care Blanket Drive is a week-long effort to collect warm clothing and blankets, which are then distributed to partner charities from the same community in which they were donated.

The drive, in its 23rd year, typically generates enough donations to fill more than 1,000 bags; last year, items dropped off to real-estate offices in White Rock and South Surrey filled 219 bags.

“Each year, the Blanket Drive helps more than 20,000 residents keep warm during the winter months,” Jill Oudil, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president, said in a news release. “The need is real and we’re asking for the public’s support to help our partner charities meet this need again this year.”

Volunteers will collect donations from Nov. 14-21. Items sought include hats, gloves, scarves, sleeping bags and new socks and underwear.

Locally, eight organizations are to benefit: Atira Women’s Resource Society, Sources Food Bank Resource Centre, Sources Volunteer Centre, Mercy Ministries, Launching Pad, First United Church Extreme Weather Shelter, Avalon Women’s Centre and Sources Women’s Place.

For a list of participating real-estate offices, visit www.rebgv.org