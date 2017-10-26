Amazon ‘Hiring Day’ coming to Surrey venue on Oct. 30

Online mega-retailer looks to fill 1,200-plus positions at nearby ‘fulfillment centres’ this fall

SURREY — Reps for the Amazon company will host a “Hiring Day” here next week.

The event will be held at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre on Monday, Oct. 30, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 13458 107A Ave., Surrey.

This fall, the online mega-retailer will create more than 1,200 positions at its warehouses, or “fulfillment centres,” in Delta and New Westminster, according to a statement from Amazon.

Have a look in the Amazon video posted below:

“Last year, hundreds of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year,” the company said.

Province backs Surrey's joint-bid for new Amazon headquarters.

learn more about available positions and to apply online.

“New employees will have various shift options to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders,” Amazon says in a “Hiring Day” news release.

“Throughout the year, on average, 90 per cent of associates across the company’s North American fulfillment network are regular, full-time employees. Employees hired during the holidays play a critical role in meeting customer demand and Amazon is excited to be adding over a thousand jobs in Delta and New Westminster.”

Amazon donates $15K to Surrey Food Bank, from June 2017

See what it's like inside Amazon's massive warehouses, from Businessinsider.com.

