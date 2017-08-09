19 nominees for Surrey’s annual Environment and Business Awards

Winners to be announced at luncheon on Sept. 14

Eric Stromgren teaches a crowd about beekeeping practices at Surrey’s Honeybee Centre, among nominees in Surrey Board of Trade’s 2017 Environment and Business Awards. (file photo)

SURREY — An event in September will celebrate Surrey-based businesses that have “demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues.”

Four winners of Surrey Board of Trade’s 2017 Environment and Business Awards will be announced during a luncheon event on Sept. 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

Award recipients are “guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently,” according to event planners.

In the Small Business category, the nominees are Freshtec Innovations Inc., Leading Ahead, The Eco Floor Store and West Coast Water Treatment.

In the Medium Business category, ENKON Environmental Limited, Honeybee Centre, Organic Grocer and PowerPAD-SFU Fuel Cell Research Laboratory are up for the award.

The Large Business category has the most nominees, including ABC Recycling, BC Plant Health Care, CARO Analytical Services, Dillon Consulting Limited, Fraser Surrey Docks, Lafarge Canada Inc., LifeLabs, Stericycle ULC, Surrey Schools, TD Bank Group and Trans-Continental Textile Recycling Ltd.

A Circular Economy Award will also be presented to one of the nominees listed above. The winner will have demonstrated that they “re-invent, re-think and re-define how they use materials. They will have kept resources in use for as long as possible, extracted the maximum value from them while in use, then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of each service life.”

The Now-Leader is a sponsor of the awards event. For more details, call 604-581-7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.